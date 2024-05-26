Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $29,665,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:OXY opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

