Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,851 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Webster Financial by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $102,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBS. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average of $47.48.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Webster Financial had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

