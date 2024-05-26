Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,953,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,492 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $68,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 1,596,194 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 30,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verra Mobility by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 457,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,701,000 after purchasing an additional 200,755 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,679,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $174,551.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John H. Rexford sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Keyser sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $174,551.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Profile

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.