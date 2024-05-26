Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,435,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,393,000 after buying an additional 2,006,578 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 127.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after acquiring an additional 485,588 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 806,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334,851 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Brunswick by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 357,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 187,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 899,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,098,000 after purchasing an additional 184,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $3,048,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,450.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,582 shares of company stock worth $3,178,092 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.60. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Brunswick had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

