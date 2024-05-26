Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 207,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $66,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at $74,520,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 11.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,239,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,433,000 after acquiring an additional 449,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,594,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,288 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health by 118.0% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 465,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 251,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 14.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

EVH opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.57. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $556.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

