Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.60

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 15050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$0.80 to C$0.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.90.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$48.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

