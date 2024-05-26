Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $1.83 on Friday. Carver Bancorp has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Get Carver Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carver Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp makes up approximately 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.