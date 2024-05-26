HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on HomeStreet from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.50.

HomeStreet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.54. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.35.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.23). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 1,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $25,055.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,667.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 342,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 158,455 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 1,460.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 172,221 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 140,357 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2,222.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 167.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

