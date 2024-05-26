OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

OpGen Price Performance

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. OpGen has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OpGen

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 331,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 2.63% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, an in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) from bacterial colonies isolated from any specimen, as well as Curetis CE-IVD-marked polymerase chain reaction-based SARS-CoV-2 test kits.

