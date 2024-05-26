Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

