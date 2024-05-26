Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LTRX. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lantronix from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Lantronix Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.75 on Friday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantronix news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,089.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jason Cohenour acquired 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,089.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saleel Awsare bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Featured Articles

