China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
China Automotive Systems Stock Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.
About China Automotive Systems
China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.
