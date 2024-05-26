China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

China Automotive Systems Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:CAAS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. China Automotive Systems has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.47.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $139.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Automotive Systems

About China Automotive Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in China Automotive Systems by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 43,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,231 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of China Automotive Systems by 32.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of China Automotive Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronics and systems and parts.

