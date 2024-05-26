StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $7.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 5.28%.

Citizens Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citizens stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,999 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Citizens at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

