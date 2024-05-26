CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPSH opened at $1.78 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 million, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.92%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPS Technologies
About CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
