Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Veradigm Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Veradigm

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. Veradigm has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $14.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

About Veradigm

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

