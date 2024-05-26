ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $331.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANSYS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,922,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

