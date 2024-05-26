Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

CRBP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRBP

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.8 %

CRBP opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $481.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $50.42.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.26. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.05 per share, with a total value of $10,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,725,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,086,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $976,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 143.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,158,000 after purchasing an additional 257,808 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.