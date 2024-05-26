SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of SenesTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

SenesTech Stock Performance

SNES opened at $0.70 on Friday. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $16.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 545.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.46%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($15.85) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SenesTech will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 64,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. McAdam LLC owned 1.25% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

