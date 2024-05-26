S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.
S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.
