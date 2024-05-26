S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&W Seed will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About S&W Seed

An institutional investor recently raised its position in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Free Report ) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed comprises 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Articles

