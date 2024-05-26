DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.43.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,611,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,641 shares of company stock valued at $25,217,707. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695,296 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,868,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in DexCom by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672,471 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

