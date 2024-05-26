Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of 212.00 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

