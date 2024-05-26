Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG opened at $120.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.14 and a 1-year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 17.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,611,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 10,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $1,216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,611,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $530,918.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,813 shares of company stock worth $2,024,703. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

