Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,882 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Xeris Biopharma worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $1.93 on Friday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 37.58% and a negative return on equity of 16,662.63%. The company had revenue of $40.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XERS shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.