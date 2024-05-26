Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of LCNB at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter worth $1,178,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LCNB by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCNB in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LCNB during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 34.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

LCNB Price Performance

LCNB stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. LCNB Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. LCNB had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 10.16%. Equities research analysts expect that LCNB Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCNB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.65%.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

