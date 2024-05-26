Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,100 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DY. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,389 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.86.

Insider Activity

In other Dycom Industries news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

Dycom Industries stock opened at $179.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $181.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.