Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after buying an additional 1,924,108 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after purchasing an additional 203,452 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5,710.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 683,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 671,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.39 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.91.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

