Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $275,000 in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 112.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 24,111 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 77.0% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Primis Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $91,631 in the last three months. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

