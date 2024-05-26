Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,223 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Futu were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Futu by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Futu by 422.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter valued at $8,933,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA raised shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Futu Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $74.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.43. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.14 million. Futu had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 42.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

