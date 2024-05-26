Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.73. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.