Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 772 Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Littelfuse by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Stock Up 0.8 %

LFUS stock opened at $260.05 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $309.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.78.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 29.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,959. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse



Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.



