Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,904 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Iteris worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Iteris by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Iteris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 294,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Iteris by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Iteris by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 104,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $67,653.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,238 shares in the company, valued at $966,957.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 26,968 shares of company stock valued at $137,027 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ITI opened at $4.57 on Friday. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $196.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.17 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Iteris from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Maxim Group started coverage on Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

