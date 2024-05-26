Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ADT by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,965 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in ADT during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ADT from $7.50 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.56. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The security and automation business reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ADT had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ADT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

ADT Profile

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

