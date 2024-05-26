Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 51,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Adicet Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 2,182.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 500,095 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACET shares. StockNews.com upgraded Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET opened at $1.49 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

