Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stake Lowered by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,570 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 1,819,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 1,325,878 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,914,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 992,813 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 50,917.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 760,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,607,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 349,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MLCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.82.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

(Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.