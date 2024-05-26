Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,144 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,588,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $641,366,000 after acquiring an additional 514,698 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Maximus by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,451,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 91,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maximus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 79,729 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

MMS stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.39 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

