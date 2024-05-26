iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

