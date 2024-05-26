Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 962 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,253,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,167,000 after purchasing an additional 717,801 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,236,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,197,000 after buying an additional 357,394 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,952,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,157,000 after acquiring an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,781,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,853,000 after acquiring an additional 203,594 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter worth about $13,324,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $67.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 335,065 shares of company stock valued at $25,265,992. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

