RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLI by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,428,000 after buying an additional 112,988 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in RLI by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 526,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,570,000 after acquiring an additional 80,552 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 203,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,424,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 89,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 46,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $145.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $123.04 and a 12 month high of $149.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.58.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.05 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

