Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,007 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $457,600,000 after purchasing an additional 37,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,568,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

AEIS stock opened at $109.46 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.86 and a twelve month high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.86.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

