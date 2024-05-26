Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $442,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $183.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.03. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

