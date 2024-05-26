Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,328 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 0.3 %

SIGI opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

