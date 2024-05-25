The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CUBA)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance
Shares of CUBA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.14.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
