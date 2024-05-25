Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.29 and last traded at $42.55. Approximately 117,955 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,395,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

SYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.69.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.78.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $82,765,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 2,085,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $82,765,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $52,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,186,647 shares of company stock worth $278,589,353 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 70.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Symbotic by 15.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Symbotic during the third quarter worth approximately $802,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 250.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 195.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

