Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $63.80 and last traded at $63.96. 5,681,991 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 20,263,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.27 billion, a PE ratio of 103.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,320,940,000 after buying an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after buying an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

