Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.
Hub Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
