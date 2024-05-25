Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Hub Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hub Group to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Hub Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $43.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $47.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

