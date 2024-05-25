Mullen Group Ltd. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Mullen Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MTL opened at C$13.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$12.47 and a 1 year high of C$16.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.09. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.05). Mullen Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of C$462.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$501.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mullen Group will post 1.2701092 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Carson Paul Urlacher bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$322,500.00. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

