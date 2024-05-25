Société BIC SA Declares Dividend of $1.54 (OTCMKTS:BICEY)

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 1.5428 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Société BIC Stock Performance

Société BIC stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Société BIC has a fifty-two week low of $27.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80.

Get Société BIC alerts:

About Société BIC

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Société BIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société BIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.