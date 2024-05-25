Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Saturday, June 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.80 million.
