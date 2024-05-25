StepStone Group LP Declares Variable Dividend of $0.36 (NASDAQ:STEP)

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

StepStone Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect StepStone Group to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

StepStone Group Trading Up 10.1 %

STEP opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.90. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.23. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In related news, Director Thomas Keck sold 3,694 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $131,026.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,120,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StepStone Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Featured Articles

