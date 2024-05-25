Axie Infinity (AXS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 25th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $8.04 or 0.00011620 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $51.66 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001395 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,167.99 or 0.99974321 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00011514 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00108562 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003647 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,151,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 145,143,855.51225665 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.07864824 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 454 active market(s) with $63,794,696.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

